Nova Scotia Legislature Calls on Local MP’s to Vote Against the Carbon Tax

On March 19, the Nova Scotia Legislature unanimously passed a motion calling on all local members of parliament to vote against the carbon tax set to come into effect on April 1. Inverness MLA and deputy premier Allan MacMaster introduced the motion.

While the increase is imminent, MacMaster said it means people will be paying 23 cents per litre at the gas pump between the carbon tax and the clean fuel adjuster. The Inverness MLA said there are very few people who like the carbon tax, adding he feels it isn’t working. He noted more fuel was sold in Nova Scotia per capita since the tax came in.

At the same time the provincial motion was happening, there was a motion in Ottawa to stop the increase. MacMaster said local Liberal MPs voted no on the motion to stop the increase.