Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill in a Visit to Antigonish says He Keeps Hearing about Affordability Challenges

Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill was in Antigonish on Friday to meet with local stakeholders, businesses, and the local community fridge group.

Churchill said no matter who he speaks with these days, he keeps hearing about significant affordability challenges, be it with an increase in power rates, the cost of food, or Nova Scotians paying the highest taxes in the country. He said all of these items are piling up on people and affecting their quality of life.

Churchill says there needs to be a provincial government in place that does its home work and makes the right calls when it comes to helping improve affordability and the quality of life in the province. He said he plans to be back in the area in a couple of weeks.