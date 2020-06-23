Nova Scotia marks two weeks since the last new case of COVID-19

A milestone for the province in the COVID-19 pandemic. Nova Scotia has
gone two weeks without a new case of the new coronovirus. Premier
Stephen McNeil says this achievement is
because of the efforts of
Nova Scotians. He added we can't be complacent, and urged everyone
to follow the public health measures and stay safe. The last case of
COVID-19 was identified on June 9
th
.
The number of cases of the virus to date remains at 1,061. There are no active cases of COVID-19; 998 Nova Scotians have recovered from the
virus.