Nova Scotia PC’s Preparing for the next Provincial Election

The leader of the opposition says his party will be ready for the next provincial election.

A Nova Scotia provincial election has to happen by the end of spring 2022. By the time the writ is dropped, Pictou East MLA and PC leader Tim Houston said residents will know where the PCs stand on major issues like health care, education, and roads. Houston said the other parties will do what they do while also saying the PCs will be open and honest with Nova Scotians.

Of the 55 constituencies in Nova Scotia, Houston said the PCs already have candidates in almost 30. Locally, they are still looking for candidates in Antigonish and Guysborough.