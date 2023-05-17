Tim Horton's Antigonish
Nova Scotia Regional Acadian Games to be Held in Antigonish Town and County This Weekend

A major acadian sports and cultural event is being hosted in Antigonish Town and County this

The logo of Jeux Regionaux de la Novelle-Ecosse, the Nova Scotia Regional Acadian Games. It is actually the combination of three logos submitted in a school contest when the games were originally scheduled for the area four years ago. The flaming Acadian Star with a torch signifies where the torch is handed to the host region. Another drew the building of Chez Deslauriers and the third is an Acadian coloured jellyfish, signifying the many jellyfish in Pomquet waters.

weekend.  The 38th Nova Scotia Regional Acadian Games will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday.  Events will be held at Ecole acadienne de Pomquet, Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School, St. Andrew Junior School, and Antigonish Education Centre.

Luke Rennie is vice-president of the games organizing committee, and head of the Pomquet Region at the Games.   He says the games will attract a significant number of participants, coaches, volunteers and parents from across the province.

 

 

Sports include mini-handball, soccer, volleyball, badminton, ultimate frisbee and the demonstration sport of ball hockey.

Cultural events include band and improv.

 