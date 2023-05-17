Nova Scotia Regional Acadian Games to be Held in Antigonish Town and County This Weekend

A major acadian sports and cultural event is being hosted in Antigonish Town and County this

weekend. The 38th Nova Scotia Regional Acadian Games will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Events will be held at Ecole acadienne de Pomquet, Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School, St. Andrew Junior School, and Antigonish Education Centre.

Luke Rennie is vice-president of the games organizing committee, and head of the Pomquet Region at the Games. He says the games will attract a significant number of participants, coaches, volunteers and parents from across the province.

Sports include mini-handball, soccer, volleyball, badminton, ultimate frisbee and the demonstration sport of ball hockey.

Cultural events include band and improv.