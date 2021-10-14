Nova Scotia Reports 26 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 recoveries today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 198, with 12 people in hospital and two in the ICU.

There are 23 cases in Central Zone, two cases in Western Zone and one case in Eastern Zone. There is community spread in Central Zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

As of yesterday, workers administered over 1,540,851 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 744,006 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.