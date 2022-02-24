Nova Scotia Summer Fest and Bell Team Up for Three Part Mini-Series

Nova Scotia Summer Fest is teaming up with Bell Media on a three-part mini-series.

“Songs and Stories” will feature well-known national and regional entertainers. It will be filmed from May 16th to 20th at Crystal Cliffs. Nova Scotia Summer Fest Association and St. FX University have reached a partnership agreement for in-kind use of Crystal Cliffs.

The Founder and Executive Director of Nova Scotia Summer Fest Association Ray Mattie, says it all started when Bell Media expressed an interest for filming for the initial Summer Fest in 2019. Mattie says that was cancelled, but he followed up with Bell whether they were still interested. The answer was yes, with the suggestion of doing something different.

Each episode will feature one entertainer. Mattie says one has already been confirmed for the mini-series, the Ennis Sisters from St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The shows will be aired in late September on Bell TV’s on demand channels. Mattie is hopeful if it does well, it could become a re-occurring series.