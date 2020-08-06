Nova Scotia University Presidents issue Open Letter to Students

The presidents of the province’s universities issued an open letter to Nova Scotia students ahead of the fall semester starting next month.

Signed by the heads of Acadia, Cape Breton University, Dalhousie, Mount St. Vincent, University of Kings College, Universite Sainte-Anne, St. Mary’s, Atlantic School of Theology, NSCAD, and StFX, the letter appears in a number of Nova Scotia publications.

In the letter, the university heads acknowledge the uncertainty of the year with the spread of covid 19 so far and its affect on post secondary education. They state Nova Scotia universities are committed to providing a safe academic experience and they are prioritizing everyone’s health and well-being.

The university presidents state they hope students consider staying and studying in Nova Scotia, adding education, regardless of locations, is something students won’t forget.