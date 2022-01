Four Nova Scotians are headed off to the Winter Olympics in Beijing as part of the Canadian

Women’s Hockey Team.

Forwards Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton and Jill Saulnier of Halifax are part of the 23-member roster. The team has three goaltenders, seven defence and 13 forwards.

Leading the team into the Olympics is head coach Troy Ryan of Spryfield. The team physician is Dr. Tina Atkinson of Shelburne. Atkinson is also the team physician of the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads