Nova Scotians Immuno-Compromised can now book a Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Nova Scotians who are moderately to severely immuno-compromised or who are taking medications that substantially suppress their immune system will be able to book a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine starting October 19.

More information about who qualifies is available at novascotia.ca/vaccineplan . People 12 and older who qualify will be able to book a third dose online or by phone, 28 days after they have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series.

At the time of booking, people will need to meet the definition for moderately to severely immuno-compromised. Vaccine clinics will also review the information with the patient to ensure they meet the definition or are on one of the eligible medications. Those who do not qualify will not be provided a third dose at the clinic.