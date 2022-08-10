Nova Scotia’s Rugby 7’s and Men’s Basketball Teams pick up Key Wins at Canada Games

At the Canada Games in Ontario’s Niagara region, the Nova Scotia Women’s Rugby 7’s team picked up a pair of wins yesterday. The team, which includes New Glasgow’s Brooke Reid and Kate Bethell were victorious over Saskatchewan 15-10 and New Brunswick 31-5 to enter today’s medal round in a strong position.

Nova Scotia’s men’s basketball team, which includes Denton Anthony of Antigonish on the coaching staff, had a key win over Manitoba 86-78 in preliminary action. The women’s basketball team, with Mark Forward of Antigonish as manager lost a close one to New Brunswick 66-64.

The women’s softball team, which includes Carris Austin of Pictou lost to PEI 3-0. The men’s baseball team lost a pair of games yesterday, to BC 18-8 and to Saskatchewan 15-7.

In Beach Volleyball, the Nova Scotia Women’s Team lost to Manitoba 2-1 and Alberta 2-0, while the men’s team fell to Quebec 2-0. In Box Lacrosse, Nova Scotia lost to BC 9-3. In mixed team tennis, Nova Scotia lost to Saskatchewan 4 matches to 3. In Team Wrestling, the Nova Scotia Women’s beat Manitoba and PEI but lost to Ontario. On the men’s side, Nova Scotia lost to Saskatchewan, Ontario and Alberta