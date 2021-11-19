Nova Scotia’s Tree for Boston Arrives

Nova Scotia’s annual Christmas gift to Boston has arrived at its final destination. For the last 50

years, Nova Scotia has donated a Christmas Tree to thank Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies to Nova Scotia within hours of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.

The tree, from L’Arche Cape Breton’s property in Orangedale, Inverness County was delivered to Boston Common on Thursday. The tree is a 60-year-old 48-foot white spruce.

A tree lighting ceremony will take place at Boston Common on December 2nd.