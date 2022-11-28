GIRL – Coadi Phillips and Andy O’Brien, Havre Boucher
Victoria County, Ingonish Beach- Doucette Road is now open.
Public Notice:
Please be advised that due to the Santa Claus Parade taking place on Sunday, November 27, 2022 motorists should expect detours and traffic delays.
Victoria County / Ingonish Ferry This section of the Cabot Trail is now open to traffic.
Cape Breton Highlands National Park submits Management Plan9:23 am | Read Full Article
Cape Breton Highlands National Park has tabled its Management Plan in Parliament. The plan is reviewed every ten years. The plan includes four key strategies, including ways to increase opportunities to collaborate with the Mi’kmaq in Nova Scotia for an increased presence, conservation and management within the park. The park’s acting visitor […]
Province provides $10.9 million to Transit Service Providers12:22 pm | Read Full Article
The province has announced it is providing $10.9 million to transit service providers. The measure is to help offset the fare revenue lost as Nova Scotians stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic. In all, 20 community transit operators and eight fixed route operators will receive one-time funding to ensure communities have safe, accessible and efficient […]
Sports Roundup – November 276:04 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: On Coach K Court, the UNB REDS earned an 80-71 victory over the X-Women. The X-Men used a dominant fourth quarter to secure a 92-77 win over UNB. These games were the last before the holiday break – play resumes January 6th as St. FX hosts Cape Breton. Yesterday’s game between […]