GIRL – Katie and Evan Decoste, Tracadie
Antigonish- James River On Hwy 104 there will be a lane closure to facilitate hwy maintenance in James River. Advance signage and stop and go traffic control will be in place to safely guide motorists through the work area. This will take place on Nov 7, 2022 from 8AM to 12 PM
Lost: Little yellow dog in the Hawthorne Street area, no tags. Call 902-921-4222.
Clocks go back one hour at 2 a.m. this Sunday. Most smart devices will change automatically. Make sure to check clocks and timers in cars and on appliances, programmable thermostats & security lighting.
SiRT says RCMP Officer not Responsible for Death in Antigoni...1:09 pm | Read Full Article
The province’s police watchdog agency says an RCMP officer was not responsible for a death related to a fatality in Antigonish County earlier this year. At around 10:35 p.m. on April 27th, RCMP responded to a report of a man who was walking on Highway 104, possibly into traffic. While conducting patrols of the area […]
RCMP Review Harassing Messages Sent to Mayor Laurie Boucher8:54 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish RCMP confirm they have received reports of harassing messages sent to Town Mayor Laurie Boucher. Boucher got the messages as Town and County Councils recently voted in favour of moving forward with consolidation. Late last week, the CAO’s of the Town and County, in a joint message say they understand and respect varying views, […]
Sports Roundup – November 66:25 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In Soccer, the Cape Breton University Capers secured their sixth consecutive AUS conference banner with a 2-0 victory over the X-Men at Ness Timmons Field on the CBU campus. With the six-peat, the Capers tie the record established by UNB back in 1954. Both the Capers and X-Men will represent the AUS at […]