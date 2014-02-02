NSCC and Atlantic Academic Union Reach Tentative Agreement

A strike by more than 1,000 faculty and professional support workers at the Nova Scotia Community College has been averted.

The workers were set to hit the picket lines this morning after filing the required 48-hours notice to the provincial Minister of Labour late last week.

NSCC has issued a release indicating the college and the Atlantic Academic Union, which represents the employees, have reached tentative collective agreements. As a result the college is open and classes, courses and student services will continue today as usual at all campuses, including the Strait Area campus in Port Hawkesbury and the Pictou campus in Stellarton.

The union will recommend its members accept the tentative agreements and will schedule a ratification vote this week.

Details of the agreements will not be released until after they’re ratified.