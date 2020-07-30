NSCC to Upgrade Nine Campuses including Strait Area and Pictou

Nova Scotia Community College sites across the province are getting upgraded thanks to government funding. The Strait Area and Pictou NSCC campuses are just two of the 9 schools that will see $19.4 million in infrastructure upgrades between now and March 31.

A release from the province states the investment is part of a $230 million infrastructure stimulus spending project responding to the economic impacts of COVID-19. Project designs are complete and the contractor tenders are underway. Some of the work has already started and the rest will begin this summer.

Projects range from culinary kitchen upgrades to campus residence washroom upgrades, making the washrooms gender neutral and accessible. Five of the projects are exterior wall upgrades, which will be essential in helping to extend the life of campus buildings