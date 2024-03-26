Old Tug Boat Moored Near Marie Joseph Removed

An old tug boat that has been tied up near Marie Joseph, Guysborough County for years has been removed.

Officials with the Canadian Coast Guard say recently, an operation to remove and safely dismantle the tug Craig Trans was completed.

RJ MacIsaac Marine Recycling and Construction from Antigonish was awarded the contract to dismantle and remove the vessel and its contents last November.

At the end of February, the tug was deconstructed and removed. The vessel has since been recycled, and all waste has been disposed of at approved waste facilities.

The Craig Trans has been moored near Marie Joseph since 2017. Last May, the Coast Guard received a report of pollution in the vicinity of the vessel and after an onsite inspection, it was confirmed oil was seeping into the environment. The Coast Guard contained and removed any recoverable pollutants while working towards a more permanent solution.

By the end of the operation more than 850,000 litres of contaminated water had been removed from the vessel.