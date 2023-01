Stellarton Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in the town.

Police say at 11 o’clock Thursday evening, officers and firefighters were called to a single vehicle collision in the 300 block of South Foord Street. A northbound vehicle left the road and struck a power pole. The 55-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigator with the RCMP’s Provincial Collision Reconstructionist Unit is assisting police with the investigation.