The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported one new case of COVID-19 and no recoveries today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 37. Of those, three people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including two in ICU.

The new case is in Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

As of yesterday, workers administered 1,117,326 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 399,579 Nova Scotians received their second dose.