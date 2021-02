The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness announced one new case of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the provincial total of active cases to eight.

The case is in Central Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating, as required.

Since October 1, Nova Scotia saw 497 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. One person is currently in hospital, in ICU. Four hundred and eighty-nine cases are now resolved.