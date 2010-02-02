Our Lady of Grace Monastery to Provide Shelter and Hot Meals to Residents experiencing Homelessness during Extreme Weather Events in Antigonish and Guysborough Counties

A Roof Over Your Head Society and Our Lady of Grace Monastery Foundation announced a partnership to help residents experiencing homelessness during extreme weather events in Guysborough and Antigonish Counties. The monastery will provide dormitory style rooms and hot meals while A Roof Over Your Head Society will handle all intake, administrative, transportation and other support services in collaboration with community partners.

In a release, Raylene Chisholm, Board Chair of A Roof Over Your Head Society stated the initiative would not be possible without funding from the Nova Scotia Department of Community Services to cover the staffing and operational requirements of the Society.

Connie DeCoffe, executive director with the A Roof Over Your Head Society, said the initiative began with a partnership between the society and the department of community services to try and come up with an extreme weather centre for the area.

Bishop Wayne Kirkpatrick, Chair of Our Lady of Grace Monastery Foundation, stated the board is grateful for the opportunity to offer the monastery for those in need.

Both organizations are able to respond to financial contributions with a registered charity receipt or alternatively, donations may be forwarded to Canada Helps with an indication of which organization would be the preferred recipient.