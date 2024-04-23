Listen Live

Paqtnkek Powwow Organizers Pleased with the 2024 Event

Apr 23, 2024 | Local News

The Paqtnkek Powwow, held at St. FX University earlier this month has been declared a success.  One of the organizers of the event, Brad Paul, says the Powwow was well attended, attracting visitors from as far away as Ontario, Saskatchewan and Arizona.

Dancers the 2024 Paqtnkek Powwow

Paul says more than 50 vendors from all four Atlantic Provinces and Ontario were on site.  As well, he says there were eight drum groups and a couple of a hundred dancers.
Paul say visitors were pleased with the Powwow.
This is the second year in a row that the Powwow was held in at St.  FX.  At the recent Coastal Nova Scotia Buoy Awards, Paqtnkek and the university were recognized with their collaboration on the Powwow, receiving the Partnership Award.
Paul says discussions are underway with St. FX about hosting next year’s Powwow at the University.


