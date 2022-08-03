PARL Chief Librarian Eric Stackhouse Welcomes Funding for Expanded deCoste Centre which Includes a New Library

Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library chief librarian Eric Stackhouse said he is pleased with the

recent funding announcement regarding a new library in the Town of Picotu.

Yesterday, funding was announced for the expansion of the deCoste Centre, which will include a new modern public library, a renovated theatre, arts exhibition facilities, and meetings spaces, with additional accessibility features.

The federal government committed $6 million in funding, the province is chipping in $2 million, and the Town of Pictou, the Municipality of the county of Pictou, and community donors are providing more than $1 million.

Stackhouse said PARL has been wanting to replace the existing library for some time, noting it`s not fully accessible, and doesn`t have the proper programming spaces for staff or air conditioning. He said preliminary work on getting the new space began about six years ago.