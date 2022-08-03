Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

PARL Chief Librarian Eric Stackhouse Welcomes Funding for Expanded deCoste Centre which Includes a New Library

This entry was posted in News on .

Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library chief librarian Eric Stackhouse said he is pleased with the

Conceptual drawing for the deCoste Centre for Arts and Creativity, which will include the Pictou Library and the deCoste Performing Arts Centre. (from https://www.culturehubpc.ca)

recent funding announcement regarding a new library in the Town of Picotu.

Yesterday, funding was announced for the expansion of the deCoste Centre, which will include a new modern public library, a renovated theatre, arts exhibition facilities, and meetings spaces, with additional accessibility features.

The federal government committed $6 million in funding, the province is chipping in $2 million, and the Town of Pictou, the Municipality of the county of Pictou, and community donors are providing more than $1 million.  

Stackhouse said PARL has been wanting to replace the existing library for some time, noting it`s not fully accessible, and doesn`t have the proper programming spaces for staff or air conditioning. He said preliminary work on getting the new space began about six years ago.