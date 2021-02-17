Patti-Anne Tracey of X-Women Hockey and X-Men Basketball’s Jeremiah Usiosefe named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from hockey and basketball.

The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Hockey Forward and Antigonish native Patty-Anne Tracey. Tracey, a fourth year Business student played a strong game in their recent 4-versus-4 game on Friday. Tracey has also been leading various community service initiatives as the co-chair of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

The St. FX Male Athlete of the Weeks is X-Men Basketball forward, Jeremiah Usiosefe. The third year business student from Hamilton, Ontario was named the “outstanding player” in the X-Men’s recent scrimmage on Saturday, scoring 18 points and a game-high eight rebounds.