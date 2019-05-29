Paul Excited with New Role as CEO of Bayside Development Corportation

The Chief Executive Officer of the Paqtnkek First Nations’ Bayside Development Corporation says she’s excited about her new challenge. Rose Paul will lead the community’s business arm that will manage the development of reserve lands on the south side of the Trans-Canada Highway as well as the Bayside Travel Centre, currently under construction.

Paul has been a leader in the community’s economic development, including work that led to the construction of the interchange and the travel centre. Paul says she’s pleased to continue that work.

Due to weather delays this spring, construction of the 11-million dollar travel centre is expected to be completed by October first.