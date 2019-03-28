Paul Landry Appointed Regional Executive Centre of Education for the Strait Regional Centre for Education

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development named Paul Landry as the

Regional Executive Director of Education for the Strait Regional Centre for Education, effective Monday, April 1, 2019. The appointment comes after a nation wide search.

A release from the SRCE Describes Landry as a career educator with extensive experience in the public school system and has held the senior management positions of Director of Operations (Acting) and Director of Programs and Student Services. Previously, Landry also worked as the Coordinator of Strategic Planning and the Coordinator of School Improvement and Special Projects.

He holds a Masters of Education Degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from St. Francis Xavier University.

Landry said he is excited for the opportunity to continue to support local students, families, staff, and school communities.