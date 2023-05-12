Paving on Marble Mountain Road in Inverness County Soon to Go Out to Tender

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said some needed paving is coming to Marble Mountain Road this summer.

In a recent release, MacMaster noted over eight kilometres of paving will be completed in 2023 on the Marble Mountain Road, stretching from the Marble Mountain Lookoff to Lime Hill where repaving was last completed. MacMaster stated Marble Mountain Road was originally paved about 40 years ago, noting the paving project will be one of the longest paving projects in the province for 2023.

MacMaster said residents have been hoping for paving in the area for over 20 years, noting the section has been in a bad state for the last 10 years.

The Inverness MLA said he understands the planning work has been done, and understands the work will go out for tender soon. He said the work will take place over the course of the summer, and figures it will need to be done by the end of September.