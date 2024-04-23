Paving Projects Moving Forward in Cheticamp Area

Northern Construction is set to pave 7.7-kilometres of roads in Cheticamp this summer.

Roads include the first 3 km of the Cheticamp Back Road, 1 km of the Redman Road, 1.5 km of the Cemetery Road and 2.2 km of the Cheticamp Island Road beginning at Trunk 30 Cabot Trail.

Since the fall of 2021, the provincial government has more than doubled the amount of money being spent on local paved roads, nearly tripled the amount of spending on gravel roads and has tripled the amount for local road maintenance.