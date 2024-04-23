Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Paving Projects Moving Forward in Cheticamp Area

Apr 23, 2024 | Local News

Northern Construction is set to pave 7.7-kilometres of roads in Cheticamp this summer. 

Roads include the first 3 km of the Cheticamp Back Road, 1 km of the Redman Road, 1.5 km of the Cemetery Road and 2.2 km of the Cheticamp Island Road beginning at Trunk 30 Cabot Trail.

Since the fall of 2021, the provincial government has more than doubled the amount of money being spent on local paved roads, nearly tripled the amount of spending on gravel roads and has tripled the amount for local road maintenance.

 


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year