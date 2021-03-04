PC Leader Tim Houston Visits Antigonish

PC Leader and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston made a swing through Antigonish today. Houston says his visit is part

of a continuing effort by the party to talk to Nova Scotians and hear what’s on their minds.

Houston says getting ready for general election is also a priority with 30 nominated candidates so far, including all 18 incumbents currently in the legislature. Houston says it hasn’t nominated a candidate yet in Antigonish.

Houston as he tours the province, the party is sharing some of their plans for Nova Scotia.

Houston says the party has solutions on a variety of issues, including long term care, addictions and mental health support.