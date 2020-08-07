PC Leader Tim Houston Wants Sales of retired Police Cars Regulated

The leader of the provincial opposition wants sales of former police vehicles regulated.

Picotu East MLA and Nova Scotia PC leader Tim Houston says he plans to introduce legislation that would see police vehicles with any insignia, accessories or equipment that could reasonably lead to confusion of over the use of the vehicle removed before the vehicles are sold.

Houston said emotions are high following the Nova Scotia shootings in April that involved the use of a replica police cruiser. He said retired cruisers should be sold but removed of anything that could lead people to mistake them for real police vehicles.

Houston said Nick Beaton, whose wife was killed after being pulled over by someone impersonating an officer during the rampage in April, brought the matter to his attention.

Houston plans to introduce the legislation when the house resumes.