PHAST Swimmers Compete in New Brunswick Meet

Four Age group swimmers from the Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim team competed in the Long Course Invitational Meet in Saint John New Brunswick over the weekend. Aidan Doucet powered to 6th in the 50m I.M and Backstroke, 5th in the 50 m Freestyle, 4th in the 100m Butterfly, and 200m I.M., and 2nd in the 50m Butterfly. Josh Elsworth finished 8th in the 200m Backstroke, 6th in the 50m Freestyle, and 5th in the 50m Backstroke. Sophie Hannah took to the water in her first Long Course meet with PHAST dropping time in three events. Oliver Long stroked to 8th place in the 50m Breaststroke, 5th in the 50m Freestyle and 200m I.M., and 3rd in the 100m Freestyle. PHAST will welcome swimmers from all over Nova Scotia to Antigonish this June 7-9 for AA Spring Championships