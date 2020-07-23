Phone Scam Reported in Inverness County

RCMP is warning about a phone scam in Inverness County. Police say they have received reports from area residents where the caller states there are issues with their Social Insurance Number. The caller tells them unless personal information is given they could be arrested. The callers claim they are from a variety of federal agencies, then request names, dates of birth and Social Insurance Number.

The calls come from 800 and local numbers.

Police say if you receive such a call, ask for a name and call back number and verify the organization requesting the information. If you have disclosed financial information with one of these calls, contact your financial institution for advise on how to protect yourself