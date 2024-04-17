Pictou County Big Brothers-Big Sisters to Hold AGM on April 25th

Margie Grant-Walsh, executive director for Pictou County Big Brothers-Big Sisters, said the organization is hosting a virtual Annual General Meeting on April 25 at noon.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada president and CEO Jill Zelmanovits will serve as guest speaker. Grant-Walsh said they will also present their annual reports detailing the work they did in Antigonish and Pictou County, as well as their financials. She said they also usually honour their retiring board members.

The group is also hosting its Bowl for Kids Sake event on May 6 at Heather lanes in New Glasgow and Grant-Walsh said they will have a busy summer with programming.

Last year, they served over 300 children in Pictou County and Antigonish, with Grant-Walsh noting there are a lot of kids on the wait list, particularly in Antigonish. Anyone interested in volunteering, is asked to visit the Pictou County Big Brothers Big Sisters Web site and reach out.