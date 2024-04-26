Listen Live

Pictou County councillor Mary Wooldridge-Elliott nominated as Liberal candidate for Pictou West By-Election

Apr 26, 2024 | Local News

Pictou County councillor Mary Wooldridge-Elliott has been nominated as the Liberal candidate for the upcoming by-election in Pictou West.

A release from the Liberal party states Wooldridge-Elliott is dedicated to the community and the families who live in Pictou-West.  In 2020, she was elected councillor for Pictou County’s District Four and currently serves on multiple committees.

Mary Wooldridge-Elliott

She stated she is is thrilled to be nominated as the Liberal candidate for Pictou West, adding she looks forward to connecting with residents and becoming a strong voice for the people of Pictou West.

Wooldridge-Elliott spent 20 working in retail and has been a proud bus driver for the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education for over 22 years.

 


