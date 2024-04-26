Pictou County councillor Mary Wooldridge-Elliott nominated as Liberal candidate for Pictou West By-Election

Pictou County councillor Mary Wooldridge-Elliott has been nominated as the Liberal candidate for the upcoming by-election in Pictou West.

A release from the Liberal party states Wooldridge-Elliott is dedicated to the community and the families who live in Pictou-West. In 2020, she was elected councillor for Pictou County’s District Four and currently serves on multiple committees.

She stated she is is thrilled to be nominated as the Liberal candidate for Pictou West, adding she looks forward to connecting with residents and becoming a strong voice for the people of Pictou West.

Wooldridge-Elliott spent 20 working in retail and has been a proud bus driver for the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education for over 22 years.