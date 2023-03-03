Pictou County Doctor Led Group Receives More than $50,000 From the Province for Physician Recruitment and Retention

Healthy Pictou County, a local doctor-led group, is getting over $50,000 from the province to help with local doctor recruitment and retention efforts.

Nicole LeBlanc, project navigator with Healthy Picotu County, said the majority of the funding will go toward video and virtual reality content to be put together with a local company. She said the video tours will include health components and an overview of the community.

The rest of the $57,346 in funding will go towards things like culturally relevant training for healthcare staff and community members, materials and guides for locums and students, and other retention efforts.