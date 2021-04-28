Pictou County Injured Workers Association asks residents to Think of Workers who Died or were Seriously Injured on the Job

With formal ceremonies for the International Day of Mourning not happening this year, the Pictou County Injured Workers Association is asking residents to remember those who lost their loved ones or were seriously injured at work.

The International Day of Mourning is set for today. Mary Lloyd, president of the PCIWA said it`s usually a day when they can come together to pay tribute but because of COVID=19, they don`t have the opportunity to gather.

32 Nova Scotians died because of their employment activities in 2020.