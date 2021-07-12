Pictou County Man facing Child Pornography Charges

A Hillside man faces charges of child pornography.

On July 8, 2021, the RCMP’s provincial ICE Unit searched a home in Hillside, assisted by the RCMP’s Digital Forensic Services Unit, along with the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, and Pictou County District RCMP.

The investigation began in March 2021, after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

Police arrested Andrew Langley, 22, of Hillside, at his home without incident. He faces charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Transmitting Child Pornography. Langley was released on a number of strict conditions and will next appear in Pictou Provincial Court on September 13, at 9:30 a.m.