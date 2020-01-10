Pictou County RCMP looking to locate owners of Stolen Property

Police in Pictou County are looking for the owners of recovered property.

On December 29, 2019, Pictou District RCMP recovered items believed to be stolen property. The items include a snowblower, a generator, commercial grade power tools, a whipper snipper, and audio equipment. With several break-ins to unoccupied camps and garages in recent months, police are asking anyone who may have had similar items stolen to give them a call. If you are able to provide a detailed description of your stolen item, or have a receipt or serial number for the item, the RCMP will return the item to you.

Pictou District RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed any of these break-ins to call the detachment at 902-755-4141 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS.