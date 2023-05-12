Pictou County Rural Internet Project Making Progress

Pictou County Warden Robert Parker provided an update on the county’s rural internet project.

Parker said on the wireless front, all but two of the towers have test customers on them. On the fibre side of things, he said it is now connected from Mount Thom to the West river Fire hall. He said this means anyone on the old Number 4 can call the county office for a hook up.

They are aiming to set up fibre from the West River Fire Hall to New Glasgow, with other areas like Abercrombie coming on line this summer.

Parker said the timeline for the project pretty much remains the same, adding they are aiming to be able to hook everyone up by 2025. He noted the project received funding from the provincial and federal governments.

The warden asked residents to be patient, noting there have been concerns about the length of time it takes between customers reaching out to get hooked up and when they are hooked up. Parker said they are putting more workers on to it to see if they can get people online sooner.