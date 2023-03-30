Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says Pictou Lodge Closure a Big Blow to the Area

Pictou Lodge will not be operational as the tourism season opens later this spring. Published reports say the popular resort’s General Manager Kate Surrett announced in an email that after a lengthy insurance process the current ownership has decided it cannot continue to run the business. A number of buildings at the resort were damaged by post-tropical storm Fiona last September.

Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says it’s a big blow to the area.

Parker says Fiona caused a lot of damage, especially to areas close to the water, as was the case of Pictou Lodge.

Parker says Pictou Lodge was a leader in the tourism industry, and its closure is a loss in a number of ways. He remains hopeful that in future, the Lodge may one day reopen.