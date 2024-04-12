Pictou East MLA and Premier Tim Houston announces funding for Wastewater Upgrades in Pictou County

The province today announced more wastewater upgrades in Pictou County to support growth in the community of Salem.

Pictou East MLA and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said the province is committed to collaboration and making infrastructure investments needed to support critical issues like housing, climate change, accessibility and growth, now and into the future.

The Salem wastewater extension project includes the construction of a wastewater collection and pumping system to serve part of the community. To protect local groundwater resources, about 30 homes and businesses will be converted from failing on-site systems to a municipal collection and treatment system.

The total investment in the project is $3.2 million, cost-shared equally between the Province and the Municipality of Pictou County. Work will begin this spring.