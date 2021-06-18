Pictou Landing First Nation to Receive More than $1.2 million for an Affordable Housing Project from CMHC

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has announced more than $1.2 million dollars for an affordable

housing project at Pictou Landing First Nation. Fraser says the money will support the construction of seven permanent affordable housing units for individuals and families through Canada Mortgage and Housing’s Rapid Housing Initiative.

Pictou Landing Chief Andrea Paul says the announcement is a relief; it helps address the community’s housing needs. Paul says it’s exciting to see families housed in beautiful new homes during a pandemic.