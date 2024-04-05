Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane Steps Down as Speaker of the Nova Scotia House of Assembly, will announce Retirement in the Coming Weeks

Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane is leaving provincial politics.

In a statement MacFarlane has announced she has officially stepped away from her duties as Speaker of the Nova Scotia House of Assembly. MacFarlane says she will announce in the coming weeks she will retire as MLA for Pictou West.

MacFarlane says she will miss her colleagues, but the time has come to begin another chapter.

MacFarlane was first elected to the Nova Scotia Legislature in 2013. She held several significant roles over her 11 year political career, including critic roles for a number of portfolios, interim leader of the PC party, Minister of Community Services, and as speaker of the house.

Premier Tim Houston paid tribute to MacFarlane, saying the list of her accomplishments is long, and she will leave her mark on the history of the Province as the first female Speaker of the Nova Scotia Legislature. Houston says as interim leader of the PC’s, she led the party through some difficult times with courage and strength. He says there is no doubt MacFarlane is a trailblazer and a wonderful role model for so many.