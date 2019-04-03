Pieridae Energy hires engineering firm to review front-end engineering and design study

Pieridae Energy Limited announced it has engaged engineering firm Kellogg Brown and Root Limited to review a previous version of the company’s front-end engineering and design study for the proposed Goldboro LNG facility.

KBR will also perform an open book estimate which Pieridae states is needed before entering into an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract.

Pieridae’s director of external relations, James Millar, said the company will meet all the criteria needed to move to a final investment decision once the EPC contract is signed. Millar said the project is in good shape and continues to move forward.

Millar said the company is hoping to start some construction activities this year and be able to ship first gas overseas to meet the expected global LNG shortfall in 2023/2024.