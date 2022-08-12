Plague unveiling in honour of Viola Desmond

Earlier today, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser commemorated the national historic significance of Viola Desmond with a plaque unveiling ceremony at the former Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

A release from the government states Desmond, an African Canadian business woman, brought national attention to the African-Nova Scotian community’s struggle for equal rights after being violently arrested for sitting in the “whites only” section of a New Glasgow movie theatre.

Desmond’s appeal to the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia was unsuccessful but attracted nation-wide attention to the African-Nova Scotian community’s struggle for equal rights.

Fraser said the plaque is to honor Desmond’s act of courage and defence of racial equality.

In 2010, the Government of Nova Scotia issued Desmond an apology and a posthumous pardon. in 2016, the federal government announced Desmond would be featured on Canada’s regularly circulating $10 bank note.