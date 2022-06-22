Plymouth man faces sexual assault charges

Pictou County District RCMP charged a man with sexual assault in relation to incidents in Plymouth.

On June 20, 2022, Pictou County District RCMP received a complaint of sexual assault that occurred at an equestrian facility in Plymouth. The investigation resulted in charges against a 68-year-old man, from Plymouth, in relation to a youth victim.

Pictou County District RCMP has charged Herbert Allison Best with two counts of Sexual Assault. He was later released on conditions which include not to frequent locations where persons under the age of 18 are known to frequent unless in the immediate and continuous presence of a responsible adult of the age of 25. Best will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on August 3, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and includes the assistance of the General Investigation Section of the Pictou County District RCMP.

The RCMP believes there may be other victims. If you are a victim, know someone who may be a victim, or have information related to this incident, please contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.