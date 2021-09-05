Police believe Recent Fire in Merland Deliberately Set

The Antigonish RCMP say it is investigating a case of arson in Merland.

Police say on September 4th at around 8:40 p.m., officers were called to a fire on Afton Road in Merland. RCMP say officers learned that an unknown person had entered a woodlot, broke into an excavator and then lit a vehicle on fire before leaving the scene.

If you have any information on this incident, call Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. If you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.