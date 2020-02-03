Police Investigate after Vehicle Collides into a Main Street Building in Antigonish

The Antigonish RCMP is investigating an incident where a vehicle collided into a building.

Police say at around 11:45 Saturday night a dark coloured SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Church and Main Streets in the town. It struck a building on Main St. and caused significant damage. The vehicle then fled the area, headed North on College Street.

Police say the vehicle likely has damage to the front end, and the passenger side mirror is either missing or extensively damaged. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Antigonish District RCMP at 902-863-6500, or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS.