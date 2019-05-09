Police Investigate Home Invasion in Pictou County

A Pictou County man faces charges of assault and break and enter following an incident in Blue Mountain.

Pictou District RCMP responded to call at around at a home on Sherbrooke Road in Blue Mountain at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the caller reported a man forcing his way into a home, assaulting two people in the home, and causing damage to the home and a vehicle parked outside. RCMP responded to the call and arrested a suspect shortly after he left the home. Police say the suspect is known to the complainants.

44–year-old Shane David Dunn of Pictou County faces charges of break and enter, mischief under $5,000, assault, and assault causing bodily harm.

Dunn was remanded into custody following a court appearance on Wednesday and is set to return to court on May 28. Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.