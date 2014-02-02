Police issue Warrant for the Arrest of a Man in Connection with a Home Invasion

New Glasgow Regional Police obtained a Canada Wide Warrant for the arrest of a man charged in relation to the home invasion in New Glasgow that occurred on March 14 at approximately 4:56 p.m., on Albert Street, New Glasgow.

The suspect entered the Albert Street residence prior to the victim’s arrival. Once the two victims arrived, the suspect still in the residence, physically assaulted the victims with a weapon. The suspect then immediately fled the area by stealing the victim’s vehicle. RCMP with Colchester County Detachment located the vehicle in the Truro area.

As part of the ongoing investigation for the home invasion, New Glasgow Regional Police issued a Canada Wide Warrant for the arrest for William Michael Gilmore also known as Liam, 19 years of age from New Glasgow. Gilmore faces two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of Break and Enter, Robbery, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Driving While Prohibited, and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit with assistance from the RCMP Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on Gilmore`s whereabouts or any other information is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips